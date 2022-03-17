U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agriculture specialists at the Laredo Port of Entry seized more than 120 pounds of prohibited fresh pork and poultry meat.

The interception occurred March 15 when a minivan arrived at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge and the driver was referred for a secondary examination. During the examination, CBP officers and agriculture specialists discovered packages containing 117 pounds of fresh pork and nearly 7 pounds of fresh poultry hidden in the vehicle.

Agriculture specialists issued the driver a $1,000 penalty for attempting to import and failing to declare the prohibited agriculture products.

Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection