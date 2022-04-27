Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp has announced that Jack Link’s will create 800 jobs and invest $450 million as the company expands to Georgia with a new manufacturing facility in Perry. The announcement was made with company, state, and local officials at an event at the future home of Jack Link’s.

“When I ran for governor, I promised to bring opportunities to all parts of our state, especially the rural communities that have been overlooked in the past," said Governor Kemp. "Today is the latest fruit of our hard labor. Thanks to Jack Link's, 800 quality jobs and $450 million in investment from a great, family-owned company are on their way to this region. By taking advantage of the state’s award-winning workforce program, Quick Start, I am confident that Jack Link’s will find success here as they work to meet consumer demand and quickly fill the available positions with hardworking Georgians."

“We are excited to partner with the State of Georgia and Houston County on this state of the art facility,” said Troy Link, CEO of Jack Link’s. “We are grateful for the opportunity to invest in Perry for the long term and are committed to becoming a strong community advocate.”

Jack Link’s has chosen a 120-acre site in the I-75 GRAD Certified Site in Houston County located at 720 Perry Parkway in Perry to build a new production facility, slated to be operational at the end of 2023.

“We are proud to have a company of this caliber choose Houston County for the addition of their largest manufacturing facility to date,” said Development Authority of Houston County Chairman Ben Hulbert. “From our first meeting with the company, we were struck by their relationship-driven approach in fulfilling their vision to be the ‘World’s #1 Protein Snacking Company.’ The company’s values closely align with the character of our community. This project is an example of a supportive group of community leaders representing Houston County, the City of Perry, the Houston County School District, Central Georgia Technical College, and other key stakeholders partnering with a premier company; with the ultimate goal of bringing quality jobs to our citizens. We are excited to see the relationship with Jack Link’s continue to grow as they become our neighbors and friends.”

Jack Link’s expects career opportunities at the facility to include positions in management, production and production supervision, quality, maintenance, engineering, and general office support. To learn more about working at Jack Link’s, please visit www.JackLinks.com/careers.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) was represented in the project by Global Commerce Senior Project Manager Fernanda Kirchner in partnership with the Development Authority of Houston County, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start.

“We are excited to welcome Jack Link’s to Georgia and look forward to a long and productive partnership with one of the most recognizable brands in the food industry,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The most important aspect of long-term health and prosperity in our rural communities is economic investment and job growth. It is particularly gratifying to see the work we’ve put in with partners across the state continue to attract generational investments into communities like Perry. Congratulations, and welcome home to Georgia!"

Houston County’s I-75 GRAD Site is a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Certified park. To earn a GRAD program certification, a property must undergo due diligence and complete specific certification requirements prior to a visit by a prospective business. Completing the GRAD certification program with the Georgia Department of Economic Development is a proactive way both community planners and landowners can help catalyze economic growth and industrial development for the regions they serve.

For inquiries regarding the Jack Link’s facility in Perry, Georgia, please send to JackLinksGeorgia@jacklinks.com.

Source: Jack Link's