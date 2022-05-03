QMS International offers superior equipment for the Meat Industry.
Siebeck Fully Automatic Meat Tying Machine FRT-A
Fully automatic tying of meat cuts in different length and thickness. This tying machine sets clear standards. Thanks to the innovative technique, the sensitive and demanding branch requirements are implemented without compromise. User-friendliness is redefined through the use of the progressive display technology.
- Product infeed- and output belts
- Pneumatic gripper for forming and fixing the products
- Vertical side belts on infeed belt
- Large spool minimises downtime
- Interlocked removable catch tray prevents residues soiling the floor
- Belt change without tools
- Light scanner for product detection
- Contactless limit switches (initiators)
- Wear-free servo motors
- Touch display for individual adjustment
- Multiple tying: 1, 2, 3 to x-fold freely selectable
- Belt speed selectable up to max. 20 m./min.
- Spool end detection
- Thread breakage detection
- Length measuring system for optimal positioning of the tying
- Electrical connection value: 170-260 V, AC, 50/60 Hz, 1.6 kW
- Sound pressure level: 72 dB (A) +/-2
- Compressed air requirement: 50 Liters per minute at 2 bar
- Machine weight: 340 kg
- Output: up to 70 cycles per minute (with up to 30mm distance per tying)