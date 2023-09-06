The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that AJC International Inc., the importer of record located in Atlanta, Ga., is recalling approximately 17,428 pounds of frozen, raw pork products that were not presented for import reinspection into the United States.

The following products are subject to recall:

15-kilogram/33.07-pound cases containing “Frozen Pork Front Hock” with case code 18019 and Cert. No. 251497 and best before dates between July 14-27, 2025.

The products subject to recall bear Canadian establishment number “391” inside the Canadian mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors in Hawaii and American Samoa and exported to the country of Palau.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products, and it was determined that the products were not presented for reinspection.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’, restaurants’ and institutions’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Restaurants and institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Fernanda Sousa, marketing development manager, AJC International Inc., at fsousa@ajcgroup.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854). Consumers can submit a question via askFSIS or MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS