Land O’Frost, Inc. has announced that Ryan Stone has joined the company as vice president of procurement. In his role at Land O’Frost, Stone will lead the continued efforts to expand Land O’Frost’s growth by continuing to improve the company’s supply chain operations.

Stone joins the Land O’Frost team from Branding Iron Holdings where he served as director, business integration where he was responsible for procurement and supply chain. Stone’s previous experience also includes several roles with Anheuser-Busch InBev where he rose to the role of director, secondary packaging procurement and was responsible for $600MM in secondary packaging spend. Stone began his career with CHS, Inc. as a market analyst where he managed commodity price risk and hedging strategies for commercial grain companies and agricultural producers.

“Land O’Frost’s family-first culture and focus on providing affordable, high-quality food options is inspiring,” said Stone. “I’m excited to contribute to the company’s mission and support our teams as they continue to strive for excellence every day while best serving our customers and consumers.”

Leaning on his expertise, Stone will use his sourcing, forecasting, and market risk management experience to ensure Land O’Frost maintains regular access to the materials necessary to continue to innovate, win in the marketplace and grow. Further, he will collaborate closely with Land O’Frost teams across its production facilities to produce the highest quality products for customers.

“We’re excited to welcome Ryan to the Land O’Frost family. His expertise is crucial to navigating current and future supply chain adjustments,” said David Van Eekeren, CEO of Land O’Frost. “We are confident his previous experience diversifying the supply of primary and secondary materials and managing risk will allow our teams to continue to evolve and move the business forward.”

