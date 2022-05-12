Madison Chemical's ProClean SMOKEHOUSE is a liquid, foaming, heavy-duty, alkaline cleaner which efficiently cleans smokehouses without scrubbing or brushing. With excellent wetting and soil dispersion properties it can be sprayed on, used with a foamer, or applied with an internal steamer. ProClean SMOKEHOUSE rinses completely with all water types: hot or cold, hard or soft. Apply at 1 to 10% by volume with water preferably at 120°F to 150°F and allow several minutes contact time before rinsing with potable water. Exact dilution depends on soil loading and use conditions. ProClean SMOKEHOUSE is ideal for the cleaning of smokers and smokehouses of all types and sizes.

This proven product is acceptable for use in food and beverage plants as an A2 compound for use only in soak tanks or with steam or mechanical cleaning devices in all departments. Before using, food products and packaging materials must be removed from the room and protected. After using ProClean SMOKEHOUSE, all surfaces must be thoroughly rinsed with potable water. Madison Chemical representatives are available to design a program to meet most cleaning and sanitation needs.

Source: Madison Chemical