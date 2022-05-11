As a part of Celebrate Colorado weekend, the Colorado State Fair and Colorado Lottery partnered with The Food Truck Union for a food truck competition at Mineral Palace Park in Pueblo this past Friday. To kick off this year’s Governor’s Plate competition, community members had the opportunity to vote for their favorite offering from several local food trucks. The winner, The Pork Chop Lady/Sam’s Street Tacos, received a Golden Ticket offering a direct entry into this year’s Governor’s Plate competition.

The 2022 Governor’s Plate competition will be held on Tuesday, August 30, at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo. Applications are now open to all Colorado Proud registered food trucks. Competitors are encouraged to apply at: ColoradoStateFair.com/governors-plate

“We cannot wait to taste all the wonderful Colorado Proud dishes our food truck competitors come up with this year,” said Scott Stoller, general manager of the Colorado State Fair. “Congratulations to The Pork Chop Lady/Sam’s Street Tacos, our Golden Ticket winner from this past weekend’s event.”

The Governor’s Plate competition was created by Governor Polis and the inaugural event was held at the 2021 Colorado State Fair. Competing trucks select Colorado-grown ingredients to incorporate into their unique dishes. Governor Polis enjoys tasting the contest entries and selects a winner who will be awarded the Governor's Plate. In addition, attendees of the event will vote to select their favorite dish and the winner will receive the People’s Choice Award. This event was inspired by the Governor’s Cup, a Colorado winemaking competition exclusively for Colorado wineries.

Source: Colorado Dept. of Agriculture