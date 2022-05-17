Brooklyn Cured is expanding its line of charcuterie and Gilbert & Bernard Pâté with 5 new items for buyers to preview at IDDBA and the Summer Fancy Food Show in June. The five new products were developed based on consumer trends and sales of successful items in the Specialty Charcuterie category.

The new products include:

Brooklyn Cured Presliced Beef Charcuterie

Tuscan Red Wine Beef Salami, Presliced – All-Beef Salami with red wine, garlic, and herbs

Spicy Bresaola with Calabrian Chili, Presliced





Brooklyn Cured Salami Chubs

Black Truffle Salami Chub - Pork salami with fresh Italian black truffles; complements Award-Winning Cocktail-Inspired Chubs





Gilbert & Bernard Pâté

Bistro-Style Mousse with Cognac - Inspired by Parisian bistro food; Pork-Free mousse with of cognac and warm spices

White Truffle Mousse - Pork-Free mousse with nutty white truffles; pairs well with Champagne

The new items are available to ship to stores in July, giving retailers time to add them to Holiday Sets.

The products have tested well with consumers in multiple regions with flavors that are on-trend. Brooklyn Cured Founder Scott Bridi explains: “When we create new items, we want to set them apart from what’s widely available, but also get ahead of the curve with flavors and attributes that resonate with consumers.”

Brooklyn Cured will be sampling the new items at IDDBA (booth #3555) and the Summer Fancy Food Show (booth #440).

Source: Brooklyn Cured