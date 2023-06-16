Brooklyn Cured is extending its product line to offer more variety for entertaining in the charcuterie category. The two new SKUs of Salami Trios offer three flavors of the company’s top-selling Presliced Salami in each package, offering consumers more options to build diverse charcuterie boards at home.

The company will show samples of the new items for buyers to review at the Summer Fancy Food Show at Booth #751.

Brooklyn Cured’s two new Salami Trio SKUs are:

Italian Salami Trio with Sweet Soppressata, Hot Soppressata and Finocchiona

Beef Salami Trio with Smoked Beef Salami, Spicy Beef Salami and Tuscan Red Wine Beef Salami

The design of the packaging is influenced by the signage of Italian delis and salumeria in Brooklyn and New York City, giving the products a unique look on store shelves.

“Food is very personal to us,” said Brooklyn Cured Founder Scott Bridi. “We want to put as much of ourselves as possible into our products to connect with more people through food. As a company and a charcuterie producer, we are true to our Brooklyn roots.”

The new Salami Trios are available to ship to stores in August, giving retailers ample time to add them to holiday sets. “We grew up with salami on our family table, especially during holidays and celebrations,” Bridi said. “The charcuterie we make is a conduit for sharing, connecting, and celebrating with others. The new Salami Trios capture that spirit as best as possible.”

Suggested retail price for Brooklyn Cured Salami Trios is $11.99–12.99, with a case pack of 12/5 ounces, and a 1-year shelf life.

Source: Brooklyn Cured