Brooklyn Cured has developed new merchandising tools to support sales of its cocktail-inspired salami line for retailers nationwide just in time for the holiday season.

The cocktail-inspired salami line features unique flavors that are differentiated in the market, making them a great option for gifting and holiday parties. The five flavors include:

Pork Salami with Bourbon and Sour Cherries: inspired by a Manhattan cocktail

inspired by a Manhattan cocktail Pork Salami with Belgian Ale and Lemon Zest: inspired by European beer gardens

inspired by European beer gardens Pork Salami with Rye Whiskey and Orange: inspired by an Old Fashioned cocktail

inspired by an Old Fashioned cocktail Pork Salami with Mezcal and Lime: inspired by cocktails with the smoky spirit

inspired by cocktails with the smoky spirit Lamb Salami with Za’atar: inspired by our love of Mediterranean food

Brooklyn Cured’s merchandising tools include branded display crates and product information cards. For display flexibility, crates are branded on all four sides and can be oriented facing the long side (12.25”) or the short side (7”). The information cards include photos, descriptions, and recommended pairings for each salami. PDF files to print or hard copies of cards are available to retailers.

“We want to educate customers about these unique salami flavors and get them excited to try them,” said Brooklyn Cured Founder Scott Bridi. “Our salami information cards suggest pairings with cheese and condiments that help drive sales of additional items in the Specialty Deli Department.”

The retail salami line is shelf stable, so retailers have the option to merchandise out of the refrigerated case. The items have optimized packaging, as they are vacuum sealed then hand-wrapped in butcher paper. Suggested retail price is $7.99-$9.99 and case specs are 12/5 oz.

Source: Brooklyn Cured