Gov. Tony Evers has announced the creation of the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program, investing up to $10 million in the program to continue to grow Wisconsin’s meat processing industry and improve the long-term viability of the state’s livestock industry. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Wisconsin meat processors will have the ability to apply for grants of up to $150,000.

“Wisconsin is home to hundreds of meat processors across the state who support our local communities, serve area farmers, connect with consumers, and contribute to our economy,” said Gov. Evers. “Wisconsin’s meat processors are a key component of a resilient supply chain, and the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program will help us continue to build critical infrastructure and increase processing capacity, ensuring the industry can thrive.”

The Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program will be distributed by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). Processors are required to provide a match of 100 percent of the grant amount, and grants will be awarded through a competitive selection process. The application period for the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program is now open.

With this announcement, Gov. Evers has now committed more than $15 million to Wisconsin’s meat processors. Earlier this year, Gov. Evers announced up to $5 million in the Meat Talent Development Program to help attract students to meat careers, provide financial support to students in Wisconsin meat processing training programs, support program development, and connect the meat processing industry with potential employees.

Additionally, the 2021–23 biennial budget also included $200,000 in each year of the biennium for Meat Processor Infrastructure Grants. These grants enabled meat processors to invest in their facilities and install equipment to expand their production and gain efficiencies. In the first year of the Meat Processor Infrastructure Grants, DATCP received 100 applications requesting more than $4.4 million in funding. The first recipients of these grants were announced on May 5.

“Gov. Evers is a champion for Wisconsin’s livestock and meat processing industry, investing in critical areas including infrastructure improvements and workforce development. When demand for the Meat Processor Infrastructure Grants far exceeded the budgeted dollars, Gov. Evers committed to develop the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant to address the unmet need,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Through these historic investments, Wisconsin’s meat processing industry will continue to thrive and remain as a national leader for years to come.”

More information about the Meat and Supply Chain Resiliency Grants, including the application and FAQs, is available here.

Source: State of Wisconsin