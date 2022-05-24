APHIS recently announced the passing of Dr. Joan Arnoldi. Dr. Arnoldi was APHIS’s first female deputy administrator and chief veterinary officer (CVO) of the United States, as well as APHIS associate administrator, paving the way for and inspiring women across APHIS and the veterinary field.

She joined APHIS in 1988 to lead the Regulatory Enforcement and Animal Care (REAC) program, the predecessor to APHIS's Investigative and Enforcement Services and Animal Care programs. Dr. Arnoldi went on to lead the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa, for three years, then became associate VS deputy administrator for a short time before she became the VS deputy administrator and CVO. She then went onto join the Administrator’s Office as an associate administrator, where she remained until she retired from APHIS.

Throughout her long and decorated career, Dr. Arnoldi was a champion for women’s rights. She was a pioneer and visionary in veterinary medicine and public service who made long-lasting and significant contributions to the field and to APHIS. APHIS offers its deepest condolences to her family and friends.

Source: USDA-APHIS