Island Fin Poké, the fast-casual restaurant famous for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2022 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list presented by Fast Casual. The brand currently has over 20 locations open and operating throughout the U.S. and aims to have 40 locations open by year’s end. Island Fin Poké was ranked 22 out of the 100 brands selected.

Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list is an annual honor awarded to the brands leading the way in the fast-casual restaurant industry. This award recognizes not only the growth and sales accomplishments of brands named on the list, but also their efforts to enhance the overall guest experience and set new industry trends.

“We are all so excited and grateful to be able to receive this recognition from Fast Casual,” said Mark Setterington, CEO and co-founder of Island Fin Poké. “We consistently strive to be the best at what we do and I have an incredibly hard-working staff to thank for their commitment to care and service which has put us at the forefront of the industry.”

Island Fin Poké restaurants serve fresh poké (pronounced “poh-kay”), which can be described as sushi in a bowl. Guests choose from responsibly sourced ingredients and can customize their own poké bowl, with options including over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, gluten-free housemade sauces, and specialty mix-ins. The endless possibilities allow anyone to get creative with healthy options and try something new every visit.

For more information, or if interested in a franchise opportunity, please visit www.islandfinpoke.com.

Source: Island Fin Poké