Island Fin Poké, the fast-casual restaurant famous for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls, is announcing the opening of six new locations and its entrance into four new markets by the end of 2022. These new locations will be located in:

Salt Lake City, UT

Broomfield, CO

Clarksville, TN

Smithfield, RI

Tallahassee, FL

Miami Lakes, FL

The brand has already opened three new locations this year, which are now currently operating in, St. Petersburg, FL, Panama City, FL, and Greenwich, CT. Island Fin Poké has been recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2022 Top Food Franchises Ranking, the 2022 Top New & Emerging Franchises Ranking and Fast Casual’s 2022 Movers & Shakers List.

“We are grateful to be in the position we are in today where we can continue expanding our restaurant concept into new communities throughout the country,” said CEO and Co-Founder of Island Fin Poké, Mark Setterington. “We are extremely confident in the ability of our wonderful new franchise partners in bringing our brand to Utah, Colorado, Tennessee and Rhode Island, which we believe are ripe states for expansion right now.”

Island Fin Poké restaurants serve fresh poké (pronounced “poh-kay”), which can be described as sushi in a bowl. Guests choose from responsibly sourced ingredients and can customize their own poké bowl, with options including over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, gluten-free house-made sauces, and specialty mix-ins.

“The poké industry as a whole, continues to grow at a staggering rate, but our passion for our food almost transcends the business projections,” said Setterington. “There’s something very rewarding in bringing healthy and traditional island flavors to local communities throughout the country, and we are proud to welcome these new communities into our Ohana.”

