Bar-S employs the power of sound-on advertising for its new packaging and product innovations launch with parody music video "Ham or Turkey Time." American country music duo Big & Rich and American rapper Cowboy Troy star in the centerpiece of this year's Iconic Summer Mashup: Volume 2 campaign—a sequel to last year's award-winning Iconic Summer Mashup with Vanilla Ice.

Knowing the cultural impact of its initial release in 1990, Bar-S trusted its consumers would recognize one of the decade's most iconic songs, "U Can't Touch This". Pairing '90s nostalgia with Big & Rich was a natural next step, given Bar-S consumers' affinity for country music, and the close proximity of Nashville, Tennessee to target media markets.

"John and I are all about cranking up the fun whenever possible," said Big Kenny, American country music singer. "From a living room country throwdown to a hot dog mechanical bull, filming 'Ham or Turkey Time' was nothing short of a good time."

"Ham or Turkey Time" showcases Bar-S' latest packaging innovation, Fresh Packs; and three new products:

Fully Cooked Chorizo Links

Fully Cooked Bratwurst

Ham & Turkey Breakfast Cuts

Bar-S Beef Franks and Ham & Turkey Lunch Meat are now available in new individually sealed Fresh Packs. Individual compartments allow consumers to pull out the perfect amount of meat for every mealtime occasion, while keeping the rest of the pack sealed fresh. Shoppers can find all new packaging and product innovations in select grocers across the country.

"After the overwhelming success of 'Baby Got Buns' last year, we knew we needed a volume 2," said Jeff Gaunt, Bar-S' marketing director. "Our consumers' fondness for all things '90s and country music made 'Ham or Turkey Time' the ideal vehicle for launching our latest product innovations in style."

Stream "Ham or Turkey Time" now. To learn more about the Iconic Summer Mashup: Volume 2 head to https://www.bar-s.com/promo/now-that-sounds-good/ and follow @barsfoods on social media.

Source: Bar-S