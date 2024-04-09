Bojangles is introducing the all-new Bo’s Bird Dog. A spin on a classic hot dog, the Bo’s Bird Dog features a Bojangles Chicken Supreme tender in a split-top bun, topped with thick-cut pickles and drizzled with Carolina Gold sauce — a sweet and tangy honey mustard-based barbecue sauce.

“Bo’s Bird Dogs offer a delicious and portable way to feed the whole crew – whether it’s in the car or for your kids’ sports team,” said Chef Marshall Scarborough, Bojangles’ VP of menu and culinary innovation. “It combines Bojangles’ signature flavors and ingredients into a convenient handheld package, perfect for a meal or snack on the go.”

To celebrate the limited-time offering, Bojangles is visiting Little League and Miracle League games across its footprint with a custom-made hot dog stand, surprising families and players with free Bo’s Bird Dogs when they download the Bojangles app. The traveling tour will be announced soon – including markets and game dates.

Source: Bojangles Inc.