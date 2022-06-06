The Animal Agriculture Alliance announced that a highlights report from the 2022 Stakeholders Summit is now accessible online. The 2022 event, themed “Come Together for Animal Ag: Be Informed, Be Ready, Be Here,” was held May 11-12 in Kansas City, Mo. and attracted a diverse audience of over 385 in-person and virtual attendees.

The full highlights report is available at https://animalagalliance.org/resource/2022-stakeholders-summit-highlights-report/ and provides quotes and main takeaways from each session, including the five Pre-Summit webinars held leading up to the in-person event. The dynamic lineup of speakers and sessions covered hot topics and emerging issues including sustainable food systems and food equity, influencer engagement, farm and cybersecurity, and updates on legislation including California’s Proposition 12.

Key quotes from speakers include:

“If we get it right, agriculture can, in fact, save the planet.” – Jack Bobo, CEO, Futurity on agriculture’s potential to help reach climate and planetary health goats

“Stop educating people. Just have conversations.” – Carrie Mess, Wisconsin dairy farmer known online as “Dairy Carrie,” discussing the goal of consumer engagement

“Not everyone has the privilege to push away nutrient dense food like animal sourced foods. Most people in the world would actually welcome more animal sourced food.” – Diana Rodgers, RD, executive director, Global Food Justice Alliance, on the importance of meat, milk, poultry, and eggs in reducing food insecurity

“What we do matters, but more importantly, it’s how we do it that matters.” – Aaron Putze, senior director, information & education, Iowa Soybean Association, discussing “mindset relationship”

“The Animal Agriculture Alliance’s annual Stakeholders Summit is focused on providing actionable insights and tools to support the animal agriculture community and greater food supply chain in safeguarding its future and value to society,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, Alliance president and CEO. “If you weren’t able to come together with us, or if you want a refresher on what was discussed, our highlights report provides the main points and action items that you need to know.”

Recordings and presentation materials from sessions are currently available to registered attendees within the Summit App and select content will be posted publicly later this year.

The 2023 Summit is set for May 4-5 at the Renaissance Capital View Hotel in Arlington, Va. Stay tuned here and at #AAA23 for event updates.