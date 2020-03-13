Meat and Poultry Industry News

Professor and author Alan Levinovitz to speak at 2020 Animal Agriculture Alliance Summit

newsbriefs
March 13, 2020
Industry News
Alan Levinovitz, PhD, author and associate professor of religion at James Madison University, is set to offer a keynote address at the Summit.

Levinovitz will examine the intersection of philosophy, religion, and science, focusing especially on how narratives and metaphors shape beliefs. Levinovitz will offer attendees a glimpse into his upcoming book, Natural: How Faith in Nature's Goodness Leads to Harmful Fads, Unjust Laws, and Flawed Science, which illuminates the far-reaching harms of believing that natural means "good," from misinformation about health choices to justifications for sexism, racism, and flawed economic policies. Attendees can order a copy of Natural to pick up at the Summit for a special discounted rate when they register.

Understanding the underlying forces and motivators that shape consumer perceptions and behavior is critical to effectively communicating about animal welfare, sustainability and other key topics. Levinovitz will provide a fascinating look into why consumers hold certain beliefs about food and will help Summit attendees be primed and prepared to play a more active role in shaping the public dialog about animal agriculture.

For more information visit http://summit.animalagalliance.org/index.cfm.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance

