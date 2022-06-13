Twenty-eight students received $132,000 in spring scholarships from the PMMI Foundation, which supports the next generation workforce. Each year, the PMMI Foundation provides more than $200,000 in academic scholarships to students studying packaging, food processing, engineering, and mechatronics at over 50 PMMI Education Partner programs throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“These students represent the great potential of the next generation workforce to transform the packaging and processing industry,” says Kate Fiorianti, senior manager, workforce development, PMMI. “The application criteria, which includes notable industry involvement, means we are recognizing the best and brightest and giving them resources to transfer academic success into professional excellence.”

The recipients of the 2022 Spring PMMI Foundation Scholarships are:

Chuck Yuska Scholarship ($5,000) – Aum Patel, Master of Science in Engineering Management (MSEM), University of South Florida

Electrical Scholarship ($5,000) – Gedeon Dianda, Electrical Engineering, Cleveland State University

PMMI Member Family Scholarship ($5,000 per student)

Michael Beske-Somers, Mechanical Engineering, University of Vermont Aistis Boertje, Electrical Engineering, Stony Brook University Reyce Bowerman, Biomedical Engineering, Michigan Technological University Shannon Dods, Business, Indiana University Samuel Grove, Chemical Engineering, North Caroline State University Ian Hohn, Computer Engineering (Bachelor of Science), Colorado State University Richie Hoskins, Economics, Vanderbilt Gavin McDermott, Electrical Engineering, University of Alabama Patrick McDermott, College of Business Economics, University of Alabama Maxton Meyer, Business, Alexandria Area High School Nathaniel Mulder, Undecided Business, University of St. Thomas Kyle Navin, Mechanical Engineering, University of Wisconsin Madison Jacob Norris, Engineering, University of Texas at Austin Jarod Parsons, Chemical Engineering, University of Wisconsin Madison Benjamin Robson, Business, University of Wisconsin Parkside

Mechanical Scholarship ($5,000) – Alexandria Wall, Mechanical Engineering, Purdue University

PACK EXPO Scholarship ($5,000 per student)

Morgan Bartholomew, Plastics/Polymer Engineering, Pennsylvania College of Technology Katelynn Chavez, Packaging Engineering, Rutgers University Brandon Coleman, Packaging, Michigan State University Caroline Joseph, Packaging Science, Clemson University Sarvesh Kinariwala, Packaging Science, Rochester Institute of Technology Maribel Morales, Industrial Technology and Packaging, California Polytechnic State University- San Luis Obispo

PMMI Scholarship ($4,000 per student)

Travis Glenn, Mechatronics and Robotics, Eastfield - Dallas Community College Eddie Johnson, Automation Robotic Engineer, Hennepin Technical College Jaron Tollefson, Automation Robotics Engineering Technology, Hennepin Technical College

PMMI Scholarships will reopen for the fall semester in September. More information and submission criteria can be found at pmmi.org/foundation/scholarships.

Since the scholarship program’s establishment, the PMMI Foundation has given over $2.6 million to students pursuing careers in the packaging and processing industries. Fundraising events include the PMMI Foundation Golf Tournament, Silent Auction, Amazing Packaging Race, and the Spirit to Serve event at the Executive Leadership Conference.

There are many opportunities to contribute to the PMMI Foundation at the upcoming PACK EXPO International (Oct. 23–26, 2022; Chicago). Proceeds from The Amazing Packaging Race contribute directly to PMMI’s scholarship offerings. The PMMI Foundation also accepts donations to support its initiatives. To donate, mail checks to PMMI Education & Training Foundation, P.O. Box 791042, Baltimore, MD 21279-1042.

