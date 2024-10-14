PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, announced a $200,000 donation to the American Red Cross in response to the hurricanes that have severely impacted Florida and the Southeastern United States. This financial aid, approved by PMMI’s Board of Directors, is aimed at providing immediate relief to affected communities.

PMMI has a significant membership presence in the regions hardest hit by the recent storms. Recognizing the challenges these areas face, the association’s leadership and board of directors felt compelled to act swiftly.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by these devastating storms. PMMI wanted to make a meaningful contribution to support those impacted, especially our members in Florida and the Southeast region of the country,” said Jim Pittas, president and CEO of PMMI. “Given PMMI’s strong financial position, as a result of our PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, the Board recognizes we are in a position to offer significant support at this critical time.”

“Many of our member companies and their employees are deeply impacted, and as part of our PMMI family, we are committed to standing by them during this incredibly difficult time,” said Pittas. “We encourage anyone who can contribute to this relief effort to do so.”

PMMI will continue to support its members as they navigate the aftermath of the storms.

Source: PMMI