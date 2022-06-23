The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a Decision and Order Without Hearing by Reason of Default against Joe John Garcia (Garcia), doing business as Isleta Feed Livestock, Albuquerque, N.M., on Jan. 4, 2022, for violation of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act. The Decision and Order became final and effective on April 27, 2022.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) revealed that during the period on or about May 5, 2016, through Jan. 5, 2017, while suspended as a registrant under the Act, Garcia purchased 660 head of livestock for $71,083 and resold them through his place of business, Isleta Feed & Livestock.

Also, from June 9, 2016, to Jan. 5, 2017, in violation of a Secretary’s Order, Garcia failed to pay when due as required by the Act in five transactions consisting of 152 head of cattle purchased for $15,488, with a net invoice of $15,753. Payments for these livestock purchases were between one and seven days late.

Under the Default Decision and Order, Garcia was ordered to cease and desist from failing to timely pay the full purchase price of livestock, issuing checks for livestock purchases without sufficient funds in its bank account to pay for those checks, and failing to keep and maintain all accounts, records, and memoranda that fully and accurately disclose all transactions as required by the P&S Act. Garcia shall also be adequately bonded before operating subject to the Act. Garcia was assessed a civil penalty of $253,000, due upon the final and effective date of the Order.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat, and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Kraig Roesch, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (303) 375-4291, or by email at Kraig.Roesch@usda.gov.

Source: USDA