There was a time when talk of “plant-based protein” pretty much meant beans and peanut butter — maybe tofu for adventurous eaters.

Those days are long gone, and there is an ever-expanding lineup of new plant-based meat alternatives vying for consumers’ attention.

The 2022 Datassential Plant-Forward Opportunity report identifies trends shaping the plant-based protein market, taking a look at consumer sentiments and behaviors concerning plant-based foods, plant-forward menus, sustainability and health. The research was conducted in partnership with the Culinary Institute of America, Food for Climate League and the Menus of Change University Research Collaborative.

The report comes at a time when the plant-based protein category — like the larger protein category — is contending with price inflation and consumers looking to save money where they can, often out of necessity.

According to IRI retail sales data compiled by 210 Analytics, combined refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat alternatives generated $118 million in May 2022, with sales falling slightly (-0.9%) from May 2021 levels. Inflation largely in frozen meat alternatives boosted dollar gains, with meat alternative unit and volume sales down year-on-year by -10% and -7.3%, respectively.

Here are some key takeaways from the 2022 Plant-Forward Opportunity report: