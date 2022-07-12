Wenzel’s Farm, a provider of handcrafted, small batch meat snacks, has added a Dill Pickle flavor option to its line of meat sticks.

The new Dill Pickle flavor is currently available in an 8-oz. package, with a 2-oz. option coming later this year. The 8-oz. package retails for $7.49.

Like all Wenzel’s Farm snack sticks, Dill Pickle has no MSG, no artificial colors, and is certified gluten-free.

Wenzel’s Farm now offers 14 snack stick varieties, all of which are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of seasoned and smoked meat, a tradition that has been in place since the Wenzel’s Family first started producing meat products in 1949.

Source: Wenzel's Farm