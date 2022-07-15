Baja Fresh Mexican Grill, the fast-casual fresh Mexican food chain, has introduced three new menu items for a limited time. From July 12 to October 10, new Al Pastor options will be added to Baja Fresh menus nationwide.

Guests can now enjoy this traditional favorite, made with either chicken or carnitas, three ways:

Al Pastor Taco Combo – Two corn tortilla tacos filled with al pastor seasoned chicken or carnitas, salsa six chiles, onion & cilantro mix, topped with cotija cheese, and grilled pineapple. Served with a side of rice and black or pinto beans.

– Two corn tortilla tacos filled with al pastor seasoned chicken or carnitas, salsa six chiles, onion & cilantro mix, topped with cotija cheese, and grilled pineapple. Served with a side of rice and black or pinto beans. Grilled Al Pastor Bowl – Rice topped with black or pinto beans, roasted veggies, mixed cheese, Al Pastor seasoned chicken or carnitas, sour cream, diced cilantro, pickled onions, and grilled pineapple.

– Rice topped with black or pinto beans, roasted veggies, mixed cheese, Al Pastor seasoned chicken or carnitas, sour cream, diced cilantro, pickled onions, and grilled pineapple. Burrito Al Pastor – Rice, black or pinto beans, Al Pastor seasoned chicken or carnitas, onion & cilantro mix, hot or mild salsa, grilled pineapple, and cotija cheese.

"We are excited to introduce our new Al Pastor dishes to Baja Fresh menus nationwide for a limited time," said Lindsay Seli, director of marketing at Kahala Brands, parent company of Baja Fresh. "While many guests may be familiar with the traditional, slow-cooked flavors and spices Al Pastor is known and loved for, we are thrilled to share the experience these dishes will bring to many others for the first time."

Source: Baja Fresh