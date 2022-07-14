TGI Fridays' latest menu items reimagine the traditional Tex-Mex favorite—infusing sweet, savory, and globally-inspired flavors into three completely new fajita dishes.

TGI Fridays is turning up the already extra vibe of the classic fajita with three completely new dishes—all served with Jasmine rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños. The new dishes include:

Tandoori Chicken Skewers FRIjitas: Tender chicken skewers marinated in a curry butter sauce served sizzling with a savory tomato cucumber relish and mini flatbreads.

Dynamite Shrimp FRIjitas: 12 perfectly fried shrimp coated in a spicy dynamite sauce served steaming with bell peppers, onions, and flour tortillas.

Whiskey-Glaze Blaze Tex Mex FRIjitas: Grilled sirloin, chicken—or a combination of both—drizzled with the brand's new sweet and spicy Whiskey-Glaze Blaze served over bell peppers & onions and topped with parsley and sesame Jack seasoning and flour tortillas. Whiskey-Glaze Tex Mex FRIjitas are also being served up sizzling.

"For when our guests are feeling a little extra, FRIjitas are the perfect option to add a little sizzle to their visit to TGI Fridays. We wanted to turn heads and surprise guests with our own interpretation of this iconic dish, fusing the sizzle and customization of fajitas with an all-new flavor profile like only TGI Fridays can," said Sara Bittorf, chief experience officer at TGI Fridays. "Our new FRIjitas are the perfect way to experience big, bold flavors in an entirely new and unexpected way."

FRIjitas are available now at TGI Fridays locations nationwide.

Source: TGI Fridays