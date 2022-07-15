For manufacturers and processors of food, hygienic design plays an important role in machines and plant components. Hygienic design generates added value for both production and economic reasons: set-up and cleaning times are minimized, plant productivity is increased, and image damage caused by the recall of contaminated products is avoided.

In order to offer users in the food industry a suitable X-ray system for product inspection of unpackaged products, such as fresh, chilled, or frozen meat products, Sesotec has applied hygienic design principles in the development of the RAYCON D+ HX LW Hygienic.

Hygienic design down to the last detail

The RAYCON D+ HX LW Hygienic does not require radiation protection curtains. On the one hand, this eliminates the risk of cross-contamination during or after cleaning. On the other hand, operating costs are reduced because time-consuming and cost-intensive cleaning and maintenance work is simplified.

The RAYCON D+ HX LW Hygienic has stable rollers and ground surfaces (< Ra 0.8 μm). The complete structure is made of stainless steel and plastics suitable for the food sector (according to EC1935/2004). The materials of all components (monitor, key switch, signal lamp, drum motor, etc.) of the RAYCON D+ HX LW Hygienic are designed for the high protection class IP69, so that they can be cleaned repeatedly and intensively without abrasion. Beveled surfaces allow water to drain off automatically. The safety symbols, as well as the nameplate, are stained onto the unit as pictograms, replacing stickers that do not comply with the high degree of protection. Last but not least, passive cooling has been developed for the RAYCON D+ device, which in in cool environments without the need for a filter fan or air conditioning unit, thus guaranteeing the high IP69 degree of protection.

Sesotec RAYCON product family

Sesotec X-ray systems have been specially developed for use in the food industry and can reliably detect foreign bodies such as metals, as well as glass, ceramics, stones, raw bones, PVC, and many other product defects. This inspection ensures compliance with all major food industry guidelines such as IFS, BRC, or FSSC 22000 and protection against complaints and recalls.

Source: Sesotec