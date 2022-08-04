CuliNEX, a clean-label food product and plant-based formulation consultancy, introduced a refreshed brand and new website: culinez.biz. The site features new resources to inform clients and drive innovation as the CuliNEX team continues to create new foods using culinary arts and cutting-edge food technology.

“CuliNEX has been a pioneer in creating and crafting go-to-market flavor-first solutions in the clean label and plant-based food movements for nearly two decades,” said Mark Crowell, CEO, CuliNEX. “Today, we launch our refreshed brand and newly redesigned website, which marks the beginning of a new era and energy for the CuliNEX family. With this brand refresh we are excited to announce a recommitment to our founding principles by taking a more active role in the conversation about our food systems and what is required to design better foods for support a healthier people. After seventeen years, we’re proud of what we’ve built, but equally excited for what the future will bring.“

View a short video highlighting the evolution of CuliNEX and the new brand story by clicking here.

CuliNEX has carefully expressed the partnership of culinary craft and “What’s NEXT” in science and technology with updated branding and design. The fresh color palette features each of its key pillars of excellence, including:

Thought Leadership (blue)

Devotion to Science (orange)

Plant-Based (green)

People Connections (light green)

Culinary Arts (charcoal)

“It was critical to create a fresh new look for the CuliNEX brand to reflect our company’s mission and culture and drive our marketing efforts and industry presence in the future. Ultimately, it brings our brand pillars to life for our team and our clients,” said Kathy Stephenson, director of marketing, CuliNEX.

“The new logo and colors are inspired by simple Scandinavian design, reflecting our company’ embrace of fika, a Swedish break for coffee,” said Stephenson. “For us, the adoption of fika in our CuliNEX culture builds friendship, trust, transparency, and mutual admiration with our team. It means we take time to really recognize and celebrate the unique qualities each member brings to the craft of food creation. Our fika culture goes well beyond our team and extends to our clients and partners. As we like to say, working with CuliNEX will just feel different because we love what we do, and it shows.”

“Our team will continue to deliver big ideas and provide solutions for our customers, from innovation to commercialization, with a focus on product feasibility to ensure the greatest measure of success,” added Crowell. “We remain fierce advocates for the clean label foundation of our work and hope everyone will embrace our new look and find value in resources on our new website.”

The newly launched CuliNEX website is designed with the user in mind and is mobile-friendly and visually appealing. From ideation to realization, visitors can learn more about the company’s services, work, and thoughts on the industry.

Visit culinex.biz or click here to explore the new website and learn more about CuliNEX’s innovation and product development services available to the food industry.

Source: CuliNEX