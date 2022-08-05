During the July American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP) Convention in Des Moines, two Stephen F. Krut Scholarships were awarded to two well-deserving students.

The first $5,000 award is presented to Lora Buntin of Glencoe, Oklahoma. Lora is attending Oklahoma State University and is working towards a Bachelor of Science Degree in Food Science. Lora has basically grown up around Ralph’s Packing in Perkins, Oklahoma.

The second recipient of a $5,000 award is Neilson Hadlock of Miller, Missouri. Neilson attends the University of Missouri – Columbia and is working towards a Bachelor of Science degree in Food Science. He has worked several summers at Lockwood Packing, Lockwood, Missouri.

Each year, two $5,000 scholarships are awarded to deserving university or technical students. Applications are available to any student who meets the eligibility requirements as cited on the application. For more information, download the application form, available at aamp.com/awardwinners.

Source: AAMP