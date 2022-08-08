The American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC) and the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR) have jointly announced the 2022 Cohort of FFAR Vet Fellows.

FFAR builds public-private partnerships to fund bold research addressing food insecurity and agriculture challenges. In 2018, FFAR teamed up with AAVMC to establish the FFAR Vet Fellows and integrate the fellowship with existing summer student research programs. This fellowship culminates at the AAVMC National Veterinary Scholars Symposium at the end of the summer. This program is open to domestic and international students currently enrolled in a DVM or VMD degree program, including combined degree programs. A list of the 2022 FFAR Vet Fellows can be found here.

“Collaborating with FFAR to support the Vet Fellows program aligns with AAVMC’s goal of preparing the veterinary workforce for the future through global research programs,” says Dr. Andrew T. Maccabe, chief executive officer. “Partnerships with organizations such as FFAR support our strategic plan and organizational mission.”

Source: AAVMC, FFAR