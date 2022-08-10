Pederson's Natural Farms, known for its humanely raised and Whole30-approved pork products, and Bacon Club NFT announced a partnership to produce and distribute limited-edition bacon to all Bacon Club NFT holders.

"Pederson's has always strived to keep ahead of the meat industry, and we think joining up with an NFT project is the perfect definition of that," said Neil Dudley, vice president.

The partnership bridges the gap between the digital realm of NFTs (blockchain-based digital collectibles) and real-world bacon. Integrating blockchain-based technology from Bacon Club NFT and high-quality Pederson's bacon brings a new class of club to bacon fans.

Furthermore, the partnership with Pederson's helps solidify Bacon Club's marriage between physical products and digital NFTs. This also helps fulfill the first part of Bacon Club NFT's roadmap and provides Pederson's entry into the world of Web 3.0.

The partnership, developed by Bacon Club NFT, will begin execution by Pederson's shortly after the Bacon Club NFT launch.

"In order for NFTs to become more mainstream, projects should consider a symbiose of physical and digital goods, which is exactly why our new strategic partnership with Pederson's is so fundamental," said Richie McCord, founder, Bacon Club NFT.

Source: Pederson's Natural Farms