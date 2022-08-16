Wayne-Sanderson Farms and Mar-Jac Poultry have donated a new Ford Transit 15-passenger van to the Boys and Girls Club of Lanier, in the Gainesville, GA area.

“The role they play in our community is vital—Boys and Girls Clubs of Lanier provides so many positive, encouraging programs for young people who might otherwise be unsupervised or getting into trouble,” noted Wayne-Sanderson Farms President and CEO Clint Rivers. “We’re proud to help make safe, reliable transportation available and help them fulfill that mission and provide wholesome, supervised activities for these kids.”

Boys and Girls Clubs of Lanier serves more than 7,500 local children and young adults, with 25 sites in area counties. Hall County alone has 15 sites serving more than 1,200 kids each day. “Transportation is never ending challenge for us, so this makes a huge impact,” said Joyce Wilson, BGCL chief development officer. “We’re so excited to get our new van on the road, driving kids to and from clubs, taking field trips and student college tours, activities like kayaking and ballet—and we’re grateful for the generosity and support from Wayne-Sanderson Farms and MarJac Poultry.”

Source: Wayne-Sanderson Farms