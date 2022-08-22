The American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP) and Dirigo Food Safety have announced a new free webinar, entitled “Leadership Basics for Meat Companies: The Path to Great Teams.” It will take place on Wednesday, September 21, at 2 p.m. EDT. Dr. Michele Pfannenstiel, CEO of Dirigo Food Safety, will be the guest speaker, and Nelson Gaydos, outreach specialist at AAMP, will be the moderator

Have you ever met someone who got into meat processing because they love dealing with people? Neither have we. Leadership in meat processing can be tougher than a bull refusing to go in the chute.

What if you knew what to do to manage your people so your business could thrive? What else would you be able to do with your time? This webinar will tackle the reasons that employees don't do what they say they are going to do and what to do about it. Attendees will learn the key questions to ask and answer, and then institute effective measures to help.

Topics to be covered include:

What employees are thinking on a daily basis, and how this makes them act at work

Why some employees don’t “follow the plan”

How to understand these workplace issues as a manager and make changes for the better

Dr. Michele Pfannenstiel, CEO of Dirigo Food Safety, is a veteran veterinarian turned business coach and food safety strategist. As the CEO of Dirigo Food Safety she created Food Safety University, a game-changing course for simplifying food safety planning for small business operators. She is known in the food industry and beyond for being an innovator and food safety expert. Michele is on a mission to transform local economies through profitable and sustainable food manufacturing.

The American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP), is North America’s largest meat trade organization. Membership includes more than 1,600 medium-sized and smaller meat, poultry, and food businesses: slaughterers, packers, processors, wholesalers, in-home food service business, retailers, deli and catering operators, and industry suppliers.

For more information and registration information, visit aamp.com.

Source: AAMP