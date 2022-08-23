SONIC Drive-In has debuts its limited-time-only Chophouse Cheeseburger, a mix of favorite flavors, available at participating locations starting August 29.

SONIC App users can currently receive early access to the burger when they order through the app.

The Chophouse Cheeseburger features a 100% pure beef patty topped with a Chophouse aioli, crispy onion strings, and two slices of melted American cheese, all served on a toasted brioche bun. The burger retails for $4.99.

“Our new Chophouse Cheeseburger takes a SONIC staple and matches it with a boldly-seasoned aioli and crispy onion strings to create a taste that our guests have never before experienced at the drive-in,” said Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary & menu innovation at SONIC Drive-In. “At SONIC, we pride ourselves on offering a rotating selection of unique and unexpected flavors, and this latest innovation proves that you don’t have to sacrifice convenience for a totally craveable cheeseburger.”

The Chophouse Cheeseburger is available through October 30, while supplies last.

Source: SONIC



