SONIC Drive-In is introducing its new steak butter bacon cheeseburger that offers the rich and smoky flavor you’d expect to find in a steakhouse cheeseburger. This new burger is available at SONIC locations nationwide starting October 31, though SONIC app users get an early preview beginning October 24.

Steakhouses use seasoned butters to bathe steaks in flavor, and now guests get the same taste in a cheeseburger. The new steak butter bacon cheeseburger features a 100% pure beef patty, dolloped with butter infused with savory steakhouse seasonings, layered with two slices of American cheese, crispy bacon, grilled onions, mayo, and served on a toasted bakery bun.

“SONIC is known for our ongoing menu innovation and totally craveable cheeseburger offerings, and the new Steak Butter Bacon Cheeseburger brings all of the elevated flavor you’d expect from an upscale steakhouse to the drive-in,” said Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary & menu innovation at SONIC. “When crafting this cheeseburger, our culinary team created a steak-seasoned butter that’s melted on the burger patty itself with a mixture of garlic, black pepper, red pepper and dill, resulting in an indulgent cheeseburger you can’t find at other quick-service restaurants.”

The steak butter bacon cheeseburger is available through December 25, while supplies last.

Source: SONIC Drive-In