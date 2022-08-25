FPS Food Process Solutions (“FPS”), a global leader in turn-key freezing and cooling equipment, announces internal senior appointments for continued growth expansion.

Richard Quélo is promoted to General Manager, Europe to focus on the company’s growing business operations. This appointment is in addition to heading the European sales division, where he will be gaining new responsibilities including but not limited to developing, planning and executing growth strategies, bringing FPS’s stringent hygiene and food safety standards to European markets. Richard brings more than 25 years of food industry expertise including F&B, bakery, and potato products.

Jason MacDougall is Director, Global Procurement. Jason had been acting on behalf of FPS on global procurement efforts since June 2020 and fully transitioned into the role in November 2021. Jason’s responsibilities include mapping out best-in-class procurement functions to support the broader transformation of FPS’s values and continued global expansion including cost management, supplier partnership development, and bulk buy negotiations. With over 30 years of purchasing and business operations expertise, Jason is integral to ensuring a secure, global supply for all of FPS’s global entities.

Jason Cathey is promoted to Director of Service, US Operations. Jason joined FPS in January 2020 as Business Development Manager focused on client service and support in the US aftermarket region. His new responsibilities include technical service support, audits, site visits and customer relationship management. With more than 20 years in the food processing industry, having worked at Tyson Foods as maintenance manager, Jason will bring invaluable on the ground experience to better serve FPS’s US client base.

“These appointments are a testament to our continued growth in major markets around the world. Europe is transforming its food industry, where hygiene and food safety standards will push boundaries and expectations. In addition, we need to keep ahead of the game when it comes to ensuring global supplies are secure, competitive and meets customers’ needs, “stated Jeffrey Chang, President, FPS Food Process Solutions Corp. Continues Chang, “On top of that, providing the highest in customer service and technical support in the US market gives that much more value to our clients. That is our continued promise.”

Source: FPS Food Process Solutions