FPS Food Process Solutions (“FPS”), a global business in turn-key freezing and cooling equipment, has announced strategic senior appointments in Europe and Latin America, citing positive growth opportunities in these markets.

Richard Quélo is promoted to sales director, Europe. Richard joined FPS in June 2019 as sales manager France and sales coordinator Europe. He brings more than 25 years of food industry expertise including F&B, bakery, and potato products such as French fries. Richard’s vast network includes opening new markets and international territories to become a lead negotiator for key accounts.

Argenis Anaya joined FPS on August 15, 2021, as sales manager, Latin America covering Mexico, Central America and South America (except Brazil). Argenis brings over 15 years of experience in project and corporate account management, having worked with General Motors, Keyence, and Intralox. His invaluable expertise in sales management, plastic belting, and conveyor analysis makes him an integral asset to the FPS family.

“We’ve been seeing positive growth opportunities in our global offices especially in the last quarter,” says Jeffrey Chang, president, FPS Food Process Solutions Corp. “Not only are our customers trying to make up for lost time over the last 18 months, but FPS has and always will remain by their side to help get them there.”

Source: FPS Food Process Solutions