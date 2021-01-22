FPS Food Process Solutions, a global leader in turn-key freezing and cooling equipment, announces strategic senior appointments to ensure continued strength in the growing food processing sector.

Jay Loy was promoted to General Manager, U.S. Operations in September 2020, having worked at FPS for almost five years. Jay takes on greater responsibilities for the U.S. operations including wider coverage in Carton Freezer Division sales and aftermarket parts and services. With expertise in capital equipment sales, industrial manufacturing and business development, Jay will lead strategic direction and implementation for the U.S. region.

Barry McInturff joins FPS in January 2021 as Sales Manager overseeing the Southeast Region of the U.S. Based in Northeast Florida, Barry is responsible for servicing current customers and directing business growth in this region. Over the past 15 years, Barry’s primary focus has been providing conveying solutions to customers in food processing markets. His current portfolio includes working closely with subsidiary Charlottetown Metal Products (CMP) located in Eastern Canada. A native of Maryland, Barry’s previous working experience includes holding a sales role with Cambridge International, a Rexnord company.

Bryan Rideout is promoted to Senior Manager, Global Project Management effective January 2021 based in Vancouver, Canada. Overseeing all new FPS projects on a global level, Bryan’s responsibilities include direct supervision of project managers, project performance and training and implementation of policies and processes. Bryan joined FPS in 2018 as a project manager handling both North American and International projects. In 2020, he was promoted to managing the project management teams at both FPS and CMP.

Vir Singh was promoted to General Manager in May 2020, having only joined Total Solutions Limited (TSL) New Zealand as Business Development Manager in November 2019. Vir oversees the daily operations of the company including business growth, managerial development, customer relations and company expansion for the region. A mechanical engineer with sales and operation experience while at Shell and ITW, Vir will lead the development of the TSL-FPS brand, having previously established his own business in India in 2003 before migrating to New Zealand in 2016.

“We have been building strength upon strength in ensuring our place in the global food processing marketplace is not compromised,” says Jeffrey Chang, President, FPS Food Process Solutions Corp. “Our focus is our commitment to our customers – FPS is and will continue to be partners for a very long time.”