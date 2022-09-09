The Business Intelligence Group has awarded West Liberty Foods the Sustainability Leadership Award in the 2022 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those people, teams, and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

West Liberty Foods initiated its sustainability efforts by becoming a Landfill Free company in 2012. Since then, less than 1% of all of West Liberty Foods’ waste has ended up in a landfill. The company strives to maintain this leadership position, now focusing its sights on becoming a responsible, sustainable organization throughout its supply chain—from the farms their turkeys are raised on, through their manufacturing processes, and all the way to the end user of their products. West Liberty Foods is ultimately seeking to reach a net zero carbon footprint and continues to share processes and successes with other businesses and competitors in hopes that those throughout the manufacturing industry can work together towards a common goal.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the sustainability efforts and achievements we’ve seen over the past decade,” said Brandon Achen, West Liberty Foods CEO. “Our environmental team continues to go above and beyond, finding new sustainability practices to pursue and successfully implementing policies and procedures that will ensure our carbon footprint is minimal.”

“We are proud to reward and recognize West Liberty Foods for their sustainability efforts,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world."

Source: West Liberty Foods