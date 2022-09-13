LPS Industries, Moonachie, NJ, a vertically integrated flexible packaging manufacturer, has achieved Class 100,000 Cleanroom certification for its recently completed cleanroom as well as passing its Safe Quality Food (SQF) Edition 9 Facility certification. These represent the latest achievement LPS Industries has obtained for its flexible packaging business.

The certifying body NSF, founded in 1944 as the National Sanitation Foundation, conducted extensive, in-depth, multi-day audits of the applicable codes for flexible food quality packaging. This certification proves the dedication to providing food-compliant quality products to the food-based industries. The SQF codes require continual improvement for maintaining a food-safe, high-quality environment throughout the Cleanroom and the facility.

Paul Harencak, vice president of LPS Industries, stated, “Achieving this certification is a significant step forward that helps keep LPS Industries on the cutting-edge of flexible packaging technology. Our customers will be ensured that their product is produced in an environment suitable for packaging their food products and have security in knowing LPS Industries continues to strive for perfection every day.”

The Safe Quality Food (SQF) Program is a Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) benchmarked food safety standard based on Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP). NSF Food Safety Certification, LLC, is accredited to certify to the SQF.

The cleanroom certification of Class 100,000 (also known as ISO 8 cleanrooms) means the LPS Industries' cleanroom has a maximum particle count of 100,000 particles greater than 0.5 microns per cubic foot of interior air. This level of cleanroom is used in biotechnology, pharmaceutical processes, and electronic assembly. In addition to the food packaging of LPS Industries, cleanrooms are also used in medical device assembly, lithium-ion battery production, and solar panel production.

Harencak explained, “These certifications are important to our brand as well as to our customers' peace of mind. These certifications assure that food has been produced, prepared, and handled according to the most recognized standards. They demonstrate a commitment to quality and continual improvement. As a result, they strengthen our brand and market credibility.”

Source: LPS Industries



