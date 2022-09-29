A pair of reports suggest some positive consumer and market trends for beef and poultry.

Almost three-quarters of Americans who eat beef say they can’t imagine giving up the taste of beef, according to the market research firm Midan Marketing.

Among the top findings:

88% purchase at least some conventional beef

72% can’t imagine giving up the taste of beef

68% purchase beef with production claims at least some of the time

62% purchase premium beef.

The survey focused on a nationally representative sample of U.S. beef consumers’ views on 28 product attributes, ranging from:

quality claims including USDA Prime or Choice grade

production claims like grass-fed or carbon neutral

and sourcing claims such as locally raised or product of the U.S.

“Recent data from Mintel shows that 81% of American consumers eat beef,” said Bridget Wasser, Midan associate director of customer insights. “We weren’t surprised to find that price continues to be a major consideration for many shoppers when they buy beef.”

For poultry, a Rabobank report finds that the global poultry market remains strong, with rising trade levels and record-high trade volume at 3.5 million metric tons. Remaining poultry market challenges include:

supply concerns

high input costs

and avian Influenza.

For the U.S. poultry outlook, the report suggests: