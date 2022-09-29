A pair of reports suggest some positive consumer and market trends for beef and poultry.
Almost three-quarters of Americans who eat beef say they can’t imagine giving up the taste of beef, according to the market research firm Midan Marketing.
Among the top findings:
- 88% purchase at least some conventional beef
- 72% can’t imagine giving up the taste of beef
- 68% purchase beef with production claims at least some of the time
- 62% purchase premium beef.
The survey focused on a nationally representative sample of U.S. beef consumers’ views on 28 product attributes, ranging from:
- quality claims including USDA Prime or Choice grade
- production claims like grass-fed or carbon neutral
- and sourcing claims such as locally raised or product of the U.S.
“Recent data from Mintel shows that 81% of American consumers eat beef,” said Bridget Wasser, Midan associate director of customer insights. “We weren’t surprised to find that price continues to be a major consideration for many shoppers when they buy beef.”
For poultry, a Rabobank report finds that the global poultry market remains strong, with rising trade levels and record-high trade volume at 3.5 million metric tons. Remaining poultry market challenges include:
- supply concerns
- high input costs
- and avian Influenza.
For the U.S. poultry outlook, the report suggests:
- poultry production is predicted to increase by 1.7% in 2022
- and a significant drop in prices for breasts (down -7%) and wings (down -29%).
