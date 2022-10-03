Neogen Corporation has launched the new Encompass platform for bovine genomic results management and visualization. This innovative new data management solution will allow Igenity customers to gain greater insight into their data and maximize the benefits of genomic testing.

Neogen has partnered with IYOTAH Solutions and their team of experts in data integration and management to ensure that this genomic data can be combined with other herd management software. Encompass is part of a larger data environment for producers from iYOTAH's nTELL platform, giving customers access to additional services that allow them to further improve their decision-making capabilities with a single source compared to multiple data management systems.

"One of Neogen's top priorities is helping to drive a more prosperous and sustainable animal protein ecosystem that is able to produce more with less," said Dr. Jason Lilly, Neogen's vice president of international business and head of genomics. "As producers manage an increasingly large amount of data, it is important that they incorporate a platform that helps make it easy to recognize important, actionable opportunities and eliminate inefficiencies. By combining iYOTAH's cutting-edge data technology platform and value-driven solutions with Neogen's operational excellence, genomics industry expertise, and global influence, we enable a major impact in the livestock industry. Encompass powered by nTELL gives Igenity users a unique opportunity to make better decisions more quickly to exceed their business goals."

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Neogen to bring effective tools and solutions to the beef and dairy industries that help accelerate the acceptance and use of genomics across the globe," said Kari Spaan, co-founder and CEO of iYOTAH Solutions.

Source: Neogen