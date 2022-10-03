The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert on Family Fare, a Chippewa Falls, Wisc. establishment, ready-to-eat chili cheese wieners that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer in commerce.

The ready-to-eat chili cheese wieners were produced on Sept. 21, 2022. The following products are subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

15-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “Our Local SMOKEHOUSE Chili Cheese flavored Wieners” with a use by date of January 19, 2023.

The products bear establishment number “695SEWI” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a Family Fare retail location in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, where three packages of the wieners were sold.

The problem was discovered when the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture reported to FSIS that some product was found to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes during routine testing.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact press@spartannash.com.

Source: USDA