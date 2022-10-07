StarKist Co., a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient and portable proteins, has announced its newest innovation: StarKist Smart Bowls. New StarKist Smart Bowls feature seasoned grains and vegetables with wild-caught tuna, all in a convenient, single-serve pouch. Smart Bowls are available in four flavor varieties, including Latin Citrus, Spicy Pepper, Tomato Basil, and Zesty Lemon.

"Smart Bowls introduction was inspired by the popularity of grain bowls, [as] today's health-conscious consumers are looking for more convenient options that include lean proteins, vegetables, and grains," said Tom Aslin, vice president of marketing & innovation at StarKist. "StarKist is delivering by combining its wild-caught tuna with grains, such as quinoa and barley, as well as hearty vegetables, like beans and corn, which are fully cooked and ready to eat straight from the pouch. The launch of StarKist Smart Bowls is another example of how StarKist is continuing to expand beyond its well-known tuna product line to become a convenient healthy protein company."

StarKist Smart Bowls are fully cooked and can be enjoyed directly from the pouch, or placed on a bed of greens or other vegetables for a more filling meal. They were created to be enjoyed as part of a light lunch, satisfying snack, or addition to dinner. Each single-serve Smart Bowls pouch has 10g+ of protein and 180 calories or less.

StarKist® Smart Bowls will retail for approximately $1.25 per pouch and can be found in the Pouch/Canned Tuna section at many grocery retailers nationwide, including Amazon.com.

The four flavors include:

StarKist Smart Bowls Latin Citrus - Quinoa & Beans with Tuna Pouches: Features classic wild-caught light tuna, plus quinoa, white beans, sweet corn, and a touch of lime and cilantro. Each pouch has 10g of protein and 5g of fiber.

StarKist Smart Bowls Spicy Pepper – Rice & Beans with Tuna Pouches: This product offers a savory blend of wild-caught light tuna, brown rice, black beans, hot sauce, and a touch of lime. The product has 11g of protein and 4g of fiber in each pouch.

StarKist Smart Bowls Tomato Basil - Barley & Beans with Tuna Pouches: A product that provides Tuscan-inspired flavors and features wild-caught light tuna, barley, tomatoes, basil, white beans, and aromatic garlic. Each pouch has 10g of protein and 3g of fiber.

StarKist Smart Bowls Zesty Lemon - Pasta & Beans with Tuna Pouches: This Mediterranean-inspired offering includes wild-caught light tuna, plus delicate rotini, kidney and garbanzo beans, and lemon for a bright burst of flavor. There are 12g of protein and 5g of fiber in each pouch.

"StarKist is the leading brand of tuna in the U.S. and has been the innovator in launching pouches and flavors into the category. StarKist Smart Bowls is the next step in that evolution," said Aslin. "Smart Bowls will build on the success that we have had with the StarKist Creations® line of tuna, salmon, and chicken pouch products that deliver on the flavor and convenience that consumers love and trust."

Source: StarKist