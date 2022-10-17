The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announces that AdvancePierre Foods Inc., an Enid, Okla. establishment, is recalling approximately 4,137 pounds of pork loin steak fritter product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard pieces of plastic.

The raw, frozen cubed pork loin steak fritter item was produced on June 16, 2022. The following product is subject to recall:

10.14-lbs. bulk cases containing 27 pieces of “GOLD LABEL AdvancePierre Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Streak Fritters” and lot code 1672AFE06.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 2260Y” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to distributors in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska and Virginia and further distributed to restaurants and other food service operations.

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it had received two complaints from restaurant staff reporting they found hard pieces of plastic in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in the refrigerators and/or freezers of restaurants and food service operators. Restaurants and food service operators are urged not to serve this product. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Kelly Hellbusch, Media Relations Manager, AdvancePierre, at 281-799-9784. Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text AdvancePierre at 855-382-3101, M-F from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.