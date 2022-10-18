Firehouse Subs is bringing the steakhouse to the firehouse with its newest menu item, the prime rib steak sub. Available for a limited time, this high-quality, thoughtfully curated sub features sliced prime rib steak that is seared and slow-cooked for up to 12 hours, caramelized onions, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, deli mustard and a house-made garlic mayo all on a toasted sub roll.

Firehouse Subs' newest menu item, the prime rib steak sub features sliced prime rib steak that is seared and slow-cooked for up to 12 hours, caramelized onions, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, deli mustard and a house-made garlic mayo all on a toasted sub roll. The thoughtfully-curated sub is available for a limited time, and can be ordered on the Firehouse Subs app or FirehouseSubs.com for pick it up at the nearest restaurant via Rapid Rescue To Go.

Firehouse Subs The prime rib's five-star flavor comes from first being seared and then cooked to perfection via sous vide, thanks to Cuisine Solutions, the global leader in the innovative cooking method. Chef Jay Miller, Firehouse Subs director of product development, worked closely with Chef Gerard Bertholon, Cuisine Solutions' chief strategy officer, to create a sub with fine dining flavors without the dress code featuring the prime rib cut.

"What makes a steak great isn't just the chef that prepares it – it's the cut, the care and time that goes into bringing out the flavor," said Miller. "In order to bring that same five-star flavor to every Prime Rib Steak Sub, we had to find a partner who puts as much attention into every detail as we do at Firehouse Subs. That meant working very closely to make sure we developed the correct recipe and cooking method that resulted in a consistent, elevated product that creates an exceptionally high-end sub."

Bertholon, a Michelin star-trained chef and a Maître Cuisinier de France, has been a pioneer in sous vide since 1989. He and Miller together perfected the combination of seasoning, brining, searing and sous vide to create the most appetizing prime rib steak, tailored to the preferences of Firehouse Subs guests.

"Water is the best medium to transfer heat because of how precise it allows you to be. By searing Firehouse Subs' prime rib to capture flavor, then cooking it for up to 12 hours sous vide, guests receive an incredibly tender and flavorful piece of beef just as good as they would get at any steakhouse in the world," said Bertholon.

The prime rib is gently heated in Firehouse Subs' custom steamers which combines with the sous vide cooking method to ensure that no flavor escapes the prime rib, resulting in a tender and unique product consistently delivered to guests every time.