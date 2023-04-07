Firehouse Subs has stacked flavorful ingredients to create its newest Smokin' Triple Stack Sub, available only for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants. One of its meatiest subs ever, the hot and hearty addition features USDA Choice, slow-smoked beef brisket, smoked turkey breast, and Virginia honey ham, topped with melted cheddar, sweet & tangy slaw, barbecue sauce and mayo on a toasted sub roll.

"To satisfy our fans' meat cravings, we created a game-changing sandwich featuring a trio of meats sliced fresh daily and other quality ingredients to create our meatiest limited-time menu offer in brand history," said Yosef Hojchman, chief marketing officer at Firehouse Subs. "Our new Smokin' Triple Stack Sub is the ultimate indulgence with a flavor profile enhanced by our slow-smoked brisket and barbecue sauce."

Firehouse Subs' passion doesn't stop at serving hearty and flavorful food. A portion of every purchase at Firehouse Subs locations in the U.S. benefits Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which provides lifesaving equipment, training and funding to first responders and public safety organizations. To date, the foundation has provided more than $75 million in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Besides eating more subs, guests can also support their local communities through the foundation by rounding up at the register, donating spare change and purchasing a recycled, five-gallon pickle bucket for a $3 donation.

Fans can order the Smokin' Triple Stack on the Firehouse Subs mobile app to earn points for future visits or visit FirehouseSubs.com to find their nearest location. Firehouse Loyalty members can redeem points for rewards like free subs and are the first to learn about promotions and new menu items.

