USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation announce the completion of a funded research project at the University of Delaware in which researchers evaluated a novel feed additive to reduce the incidence of wooden breast. The research was made possible in part by an endowing Foundation gift from Mountaire Farms and proceeds from the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). A summary of the completed project is below.

Project #F084: Feed Additive for Reducing Incidence of Wooden Breast Disease in Commercial Broiler Chickens

(Dr. Behnam Abasht, Department of Animal and Food Sciences, University of Delaware, Newark, Del.)

Wooden Breast is a degenerative muscle disease of modern broiler chickens characterized by extreme firmness of the breast muscles affecting meat quality. Principal Investigator Dr. Behnam Abasht and colleagues the University of Delaware recently completed a study that evaluated the ability of benfotiamine, a derivative of thiamine, to reduce the incidence of wooden breast and white striping in commercial broiler chickens. Findings from the study indicated that feed supplemented with benfotiamine resulted in a significant reduction in the severity of both wooden breast and white striping.

The research summary can be found on the USPOULTRY website. Information on other Association research may also be obtained by visiting the USPOULTRY website, www.uspoultry.org.

Source: U.S. Poultry and Egg Association