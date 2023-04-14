USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation announce the completion of a funded research project at Cargill Inc. in which researchers evaluated egg wash sanitizers to reduce Salmonella contamination on and in turkey eggs. The research was made possible in part by an endowing USPOULTRY Foundation gift from Cargill and proceeds from the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). The research is part of USPOULTRY’s comprehensive research program that encompasses all phases of poultry and egg production and processing. A summary of the completed project is below.

Project #F102: Evaluation of Egg Wash Sanitizers to Reduce Salmonella Contamination on and in Turkey Eggs (Dr. Ted Brown, Cargill Scientific Services, Cargill Inc., Wichita, Kan.)

Dr. Ted Brown and colleagues at Cargill Inc. recently completed a research project to find an improved egg sanitization process to reduce Salmonella contamination in breeder eggs but not negatively impact hatchability. The sanitizers evaluated included thymol, peracetic acid (PAA), bromine, peroxide, chlorine and quaternary ammonium. The peroxide product proved to be the most effective egg sanitizer at reducing Salmonella prevalence on the egg surface by more than 73%. None of the sanitizers tested in the trial caused damage to the cuticle, and Salmonella did not penetrate the egg.

The research summary can be found on the USPOULTRY website. Information on other association research may also be obtained by visiting the USPOULTRY website at www.uspoultry.org.

Source: USPOULTRY