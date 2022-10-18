Seaboard Foods celebrated National Pork Month by co-sponsoring the 4B FEST, Bacon, BBQ, Brews and Blues Festival, at the Pub on the Bricks in Guymon, Okla. It’s an annual event held the first Saturday in October.

In this third year as the event co-sponsor with the City of Guymon / Convention & Tourism, more than forty Seaboard Foods employees volunteered 220 hours planning, cooking and working at the event. The event, which was free to the public, provided 450 free Prairie Fresh barbecue meals prepared by Hunny’s BBQ restaurant with product donated by Seaboard Foods.

“The festival is a great community event bringing the Guymon community and surrounding area residents together to enjoy the free meal and festivities. This is another way Seaboard Foods helps to enrich the communities where our employees live and work,” said David Watkins, Seaboard Foods community relations manager.

In addition to great food, festival goers enjoyed activities and entertainment:

C ornhole tournament

Kid’s BBQ contest where contestants received a small Weber grill and product to take home

Taste of Seaboard Foods with ribs, rope sausage, tenderloin, pork belly

The Tyler Lee Band performed again this year

Seaboard Foods also gave away packages of bacon and a large cooler filled with bacon and Prairie Fresh pork each hour.

Source: Seaboard Foods