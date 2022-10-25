Harbor Foodservice, the Northwest's top family-owned, independent distributor, has acquired Longview, Washington-based NW Foodservice Distribution, Inc., a broadline foodservice distributor servicing Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon. The move to acquire NW Foodservice continues Harbor Foodservice's long-term strategy to expand its presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.

"Joining forces with the NW Foodservice team represents the perfect addition of like-minded team members driven to provide the highest level of products and service to their customers. Their proven track record in being a local solution to restaurants and convenience stores bolsters Harbor's efforts to provide a trusted independent local option to the communities we serve," said Kevin Pribilsky, Harbor Foodservice president.

Michael Donaldson, president of NW Foodservice, said, "Joining the Harbor Foodservice team allows us to still be family-owned, to still be local, and to still provide the inspired customer service experience that our customers have known and loved for the last 68 years".

Building lasting relationships and fortifying communities continue to drive Harbor's purpose as they grow into their 100th year of serving the Northwest. With more than $1.5 billion of collective purchasing power, Harbor and NW Foodservice are well equipped to offer competitive programs to customers while generating strong returns to reinvest in facilities, technology, and innovative solutions for customers.

Source: Harbor Foodservice